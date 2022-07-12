Regé-Jean Page has defended Florence Pugh after she was criticised for wearing a transparent dress at a Valentino haute couture show in Rome on Friday (9 July).

The Black Widow actor shared a lengthy post to her Instagram on Sunday (11 July) after facing “vulgar” backlash from body-shamers who took issue with the fuchsia pink gown’s sheer bodice.

Speaking out against the criticism, Pugh said it had been “interesting” to watch “just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see”.

“You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?” she wrote.

“It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

The post has received more than two million likes, with many celebrities applauding Pugh for speaking out.

Page was among those to show his support by sharing Pugh’s post to his own Instagram story.

“Read the caption. Take a look at yourself fellas [sic],” the former Bridgerton star wrote.

“Then take a look at your mates and step up when it’s time to step up. When the boys are out of line, have a word.

“The weird thing about misogyny is men actually listen to other men, so do your bit, cos the next few years in particular are gonna be a really good time to listen, and take some responsibility, for everyone’s sake.”

Page’s post (Regé-Jean Page/Instagram)

Other famous faces who have come to Pugh’s defence include Gemma Chan, Jameela Jamil and Valentino’s artistic director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Pugh first shared photographs of herself in the floor-length tulle gown on Saturday (9 July). Referencing her visible nipples, she wrote in the caption: “Technically they’re covered?”. She later disclosed that some social media users had left derogatory comments about the size of her breasts.

“So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’,” Pugh wrote.

“I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”