It’s been two weeks since Rihanna and her beau A$AP Rocky broke the Internet with the chicest pregnancy announcement, and now the singer has revealed the pregnancy symptom that surprised her the most.

The Fenty Beauty entrepreneur opened up in an interview with Extra about her surprise at certain aspects of being pregnant – namely, the tiredness. She described feeling “really great – tired at times, on and off, which I am not used to”.

“I can fight through any hour of the night, but now it’s, like, putting me down: ‘No, you go to bed right now.’”

As well as the change in pace from party animal to a slumber queen, Rihanna spoke about how pregnancy has caused a shift in how she views her body.

"Usually when I’m on the red carpet and my tummy is a little big it’s a problem," she said, adding that now she’s pregnant it’s all about showing it off. "Yes! Crop top season! Lettin’ it all out."

The couple broke their news on a walk through New York City, with Rihanna boasting her baby bump from underneath an unbuttoned pink vintage Chanel coat.

For all the fashion fans, she also divulged a little about that Chanel coat, and how it was “perfect” for the occasion.

“I got this jacket when no one knew that I was pregnant and it was just a jacket that I loved and I was always waiting for the moment I was going to wear it," she said. "It just happened to be perfect for that day. One, it was cold, and two, I could unbutton it to just the right spot.”

When asked by Extra if her baby will be “fly”, Rihanna replied: “They’re not gonna have a choice – Mommy and Daddy, we ain’t too shabby.”

Longtime friends Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since November 2020. They made their relationship red carpet official at the Met Gala in September 2021.