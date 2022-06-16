<p>Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky</p>

Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky

(Getty Images for Gucci)

Rihanna reveals what she’s most afraid of after giving birth

‘Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me’

Charlie Duffield
Wednesday 13 April 2022 17:47
Comments

Rihanna has revealed what she’s most afraid of after giving birth, in a cover interview with Vogue.

Currently in her third trimester of pregnancy with her and ASAP Rocky’s first child, she was upfront about her pregnancy so far and what lies ahead.

The billionaire business mogul revealed that it’s not so much the act of giving birth which scares her, but the emotional aftermath.

She’s especially apprehensive about experiencing postpartum depression.

The 34-year-old told Vogue: “Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.”

Recommended

Luckily Rihanna has supported multiple close friends and family on the motherhood journey.

Sonita Alexander, one of Rihanna’s childhood best friends, referred to how the star “made time for me when I was having my baby”.

She recalled: “The baby was sick, so she came back three weeks later and was supportive the whole time. I would say it was the most important moment in our friendship. She’s a great auntie.”

Rihanna is fully on board with trying breastfeeding, so long as her body allows her to.

Since announcing her pregnancy in January, and debuting her bare baby bump while out for a walk in snowy New York, the Barbados-born beauty has revolutionated maternity wear.

Her fearless and fabulous pregnancy wardrobe has become iconic, and she said: “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women.

“My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

She hasn’t bought any clothes yet for her newborn, but said she’s hoping the baby is a fashionista.

The singer added: “That is the day that I will have a problem, if my child don’t like fashion? What?? You’ve got me so nervous!”

Recommended

Rihanna has also been inundated with advice from others on impending motherhood.

Previoulsy she told Elle US : “Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won’t get much later. I need to work on that before it’s a thing of the past.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in