Samantha Womack shares update following breast cancer diagnosis
The actor is undergoing chemotherapy
Samantha Womack has shared an update on her treatment for breast cancer and thanked fans for their support.
The EastEnders star, 49, said she had undergone a procedure to remove abnormal breast tissue and would be starting chemotherapy on Friday (7 October).
“I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has been sending me love after I shared my story about battling with breast cancer,” Womack said in a video shared to Instagram.
“Just to tell you where I’m at, I had my operation, I had a lumpectomy and lymph node removal. I am now going to start my first session of chemotherapy.”
Womack underwent the operation in August. She said she had been “blown away” by fans’ stories and comments after she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
“I am very humbled by the fact everyone has reached out, so I’ll keep you posted. Just a huge thank you and sending you all lots of love.”
The actor, who played Ronnie Mitchell in the popular soap opera, revealed her breast cancer diagnosis after Olivia Newton-John died from the disease in August.
In a tribute to the Grease actor, Womack shared a picture of the time she met the actor and her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, in London.
“This was the most magical of evenings. Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterwards,” Womack wrote.
“I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved.”
Womack’s post has been inundated with messages of support from fans and friends, including TV presenter Denise van Outen and fellow actor Tuwaine Barrett.
“Sending so much love to you Sam,” van Outen wrote. Barrett commented: “Anything you need Sam, I’m here. Sending you lots of love and positive energy. You got this.”
