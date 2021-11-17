In 2021, the word “trigger” might seem overused, but it’s one we should take seriously nonetheless, particularly where sexual violence is concerned.

A trigger is exactly what it sounds like: something that provokes something else. When used in the context of sexual trauma, it generally means something that reminds the survivor of the assault they’ve experienced.

It can be anything, from a place to a person, and they can vary widely between people depending on a whole range of factors, including personality, and the kind of trauma that they’ve been through.