LIFESTYLE FEATURES
‘Face masks are one of the most prevalent’: The unexpected triggers experienced by survivors of sexual violence
Ahead of Women of the World’s first-ever festival of activism against sexual violence, Olivia Petter outlines what you need to know about triggers
In 2021, the word “trigger” might seem overused, but it’s one we should take seriously nonetheless, particularly where sexual violence is concerned.
A trigger is exactly what it sounds like: something that provokes something else. When used in the context of sexual trauma, it generally means something that reminds the survivor of the assault they’ve experienced.
It can be anything, from a place to a person, and they can vary widely between people depending on a whole range of factors, including personality, and the kind of trauma that they’ve been through.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies