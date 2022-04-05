Sienna Miller froze some of her eggs after turning 40

Sienna Miller has revealed that she froze some of her eggs after turning 40 last December.

The actor, who plays the wife of an MP accused of rape in upcoming Netflix drama Anatomy of a Scandal, has spoken candidly about the “pressure” she felt to have more children, and how she chose to combat this as she enters the next decade of her life.

Miller has a nine-year-old daughter named Marlowe, who she co-parents with her ex-partner, actor Tom Sturridge.

Recalling her 20s and 30s in a new interview with Elle, Miller said she often pondered, “should I have more [children], and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise”.

“Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me,” she said.

“Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”

Miller recently moved back to New York City, where she was born, with Marlowe.

She said that while her new life is “really banal at the moment” – she typically wakes up at 6:2 AM, eats breakfast, works while her daughter is at school and then cooks them dinner in the evening – she describes herself as “happy”.

Anatomy Of A Scandal, which lands on the streaming service on 15 April, sees Miller take on the role of Sophie White. Her husband James (Rupert Friend) is accused of rape by a colleague with whom he’d had an affair.

Miller also opened up about how playing the role of a cheated wife took her back to “familiar terrain” following her failed relationship with Alfie co-star Jude Law.

In 2005, Law issued a public apology to Miller for having an affair with the nanny of his children.

Recounting what happened when they filmed the scene in which James confesses to the affair, Miller said: “I had a mic on my chest and there’s a heartbeat that comes in. It was my actual heartbeat being picked up by the monitor, getting faster and faster.”

“It made me think, remember and put myself back in that position.”

Miller said she used filming of the show as a “kind of twisted, tourism”.

“It was familiar terrain, because I’ve experienced some of the things that she experienced. And the feelings were familiar.

“I just wanted to see how it would feel to react differently. I know that sounds weird, because you’d think it would be deeply unpleasant to sit in that space.”