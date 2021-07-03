Stacey Solomon announces she is expecting a baby girl

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she and fiancé Joe Swash are expecting a baby girl, following an “emotional” scan on Friday.

The Loose Women presenter revealed her unborn baby’s gender on Instagram with a picture of herself and Swash cradling her pregnant belly, surrounded by pink balloons.

This will be the couple’s first daughter, as they already have four boys between them. Solomon has two sons, 12-year-old Zachary and nine-year-old Leighton, while Swash has a 13-year-old son Harry, as well as their two-year-old son Rex.

A picture of Zachary, Leighton and Rex holding up a sign with the words: “What on earth is a sister? Baby girl coming soon” was also posted on Solomon’s Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote: “Baby girl. I can not believe I’m writing this… We are growing a little baby girl.

“To our darling boys, you are the best big brothers anyone could wish for and your little sister is the luckiest girl in the world to have you all by her side.

“I honestly have no words… Mummy Daddy and ALL of your big brothers can not wait to meet you little one… We love you so so much already darling girl.”

On Friday, Solomon shared a video of Swash watching their baby move in an ultrasound scan, adding crying emojis and a caption that read: “Oh guys it’s been an emotional day”.

She then shared a black-and-white video montage of her sons cheering and spending time with one another.

“I just have to say… to my darling boys… You are the most incredible brother anyone could wish for,” she added.

“As your mummy nothing makes me more proud than watching you grow with the love and kindness you have for one another.

“No matter what you’ll always have that and I couldn’t wish for anything else in life. And I just cannot tell you how lucky this baby is to have you.”