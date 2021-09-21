Stacey Solomon puts baby bump on display in new photographs taken by her dad

Stacey Solomon’s growing baby bump has been captured in a new photoshoot by her photographer father.

The Loose Women star is currently expecting her fourth child – a baby girl – with her fiancé Joe Swash.

She has shared photographs from the woodland photoshoot in a post to her Instagram, revealing that her father, David, was behind the camera.

“Taking in every last second,” she wrote. “Thank you dad for helping me make special memories tonight... I wish I’d done this every time but I’m so glad we did it this time.”

A slide of four photographs shows the mother of three posing in different outdoor settings.

In one picture, she stood in front of some trees with an ivory sheet around her body that covers her breasts, with her growing bump on display.

In another, Solomon wears a white lace frock, parted in the middle to show her stomach. Her auburn hair is styled in loose curls as she smiles into the distance.

In the post, the singer and TV personality revealed that she is not planning to have any more children, writing that she was pregnant “for the last time”.

“So grateful for the chance to grow you little one, now we can’t wait to meet you,” she added.

“P.S these [pictures] are completely raw and unedited so if you see some knickers sorry. They really are inconvenient knickers aren’t they?” she told her followers.

Solomon already has three children; Zachary, 13, from her previous relationship with Dean Dox, Leighton, 9, from her relationship with Aaron Burnham, and baby son Rex, 2, with Swash.

She also shared a behind-the-scenes photograph of dad David on her Instagram stories, which was seen by Manchester Evening News.

“My dad has come round to take some bump pictures before it’s too late,” she wrote under a picture of David smiling.

“I’ve never taken proper bump pictures that aren’t on a phone but I remember with Rex how gutted I was I didn’t get any special ones,” she said.

Solomon and Swash announced they are expecting their second child together in a post to Instagram in June.

“We are growing another pickle. We’ve never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn’t think we would get the chance,” she said, alongside a picture of the couple and her three sons.

In July, she revealed she is having a baby girl, telling followers that her sons will be the “best big brothers anyone could wish for”.