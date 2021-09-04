Stacey Solomon hits back at troll who shamed her ‘hairy’ pregnant belly

Stacey Solomon, who is heavily pregnant, has hit back at a social media troll who criticised the body hair growing on her belly and said she loves her “furriness”.

The 31-year-old Loose Women panellist is due to give birth to her daughter with fiancé Now Swash in a matter of weeks.

Solomon shared a photograph of herself smiling and showing off her baby bump, writing: “I love you Bump. I love your furriness, your glittery stretch marks and my scar you’ve managed to stretch into a baby bun bun.

“There will always be someone out there who may make you feel a little less than you should, or that something about you isn’t good enough,” she added.

“But I promise you, you’ll always be perfect. The perfect you. Everything about you is who you are and that is more than enough.”

It comes after Solomon shared a photograph of her dog Theo cuddling her belly on her Instagram stories, followed by a message she received on the platform.

The sender sent a series of vomiting emojis and wrote: “Has the dog got a moulting problem and malted [sic] all on your belly or is that just how hairy you are.”

Responding to the troll, Solomon wrote: “Did the school run, made them some food and sat down to read your messages and I can’t stop laughing at this one. I think the hairs make it even cuter to be honest.”

She added in a video: “Theo doesn’t moult at all, it’s just my beautiful pregnancy belly, and I always thought it was really cute! My little furry bump.”

In another story, she shared messages of support from other fans, many of whom said they “really appreciate” her showing the hair growing on her pregnant body.

“Truth is… I absolutely love my furry belly,” Solomon wrote. “It’s always a bit hairy but really blooms in my pregnancies and it reminds me how grateful I am to be growing another human and how much I’m going to miss my little fuzz ball when this pregnancy is over.”

The singer and television personality previously spoke about how much she enjoys being pregnant. In a recent Instagram post, she wrote: “I feel like [the baby has] really dropped down recently, which is making me panic. I don’t want this to be over!”

Solomon has three children, 13-year-old Zachary and nine-year-old Leighton, from previous relationships, and two-year-old Rex with Swash. Swash also has a 14-year-old son, Harry.