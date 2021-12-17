Footage gives glimpse inside the world’s largest philosophy and music festival

Hampstead Heath was home to HowTheLightGetsIn and now the festival has released footage from the event to show what to expect from planned events for 2022 from the same organisers

Maya Oppennheim
Friday 17 December 2021 18:22
Comments

HowTheLightGetsIn festival: Maya Oppenheim talks feminism and impact of Covid on women

Spanning 790 acres, Hampstead Heath is one of the biggest green spaces in London. The vast expanse of greenery, brimming with some of the best views of the capital, as well as freshwater swimming ponds, is such a sizeable chunk of land it even has its own police force known as Hampstead Heath Constabulary.

This summer, Hampstead Heath was home to HowTheLightGetsIn, the world’s largest philosophy and music festival. The event attracted high-profile thinkers from around the world with 90 speakers at more than 100 events taking place across the weekend.

I was fortunate enough to give a talk at the festival, which was founded in 2010 by Hilary Lawson, an English philosopher who is the director of the Institute of Art and Ideas, for a panel discussion titled ‘Cracking Girl Code’. The event discussed whether individualism has taken over the feminist movement, as well as what a feminist utopia would look like.

In the debate, I discussed everything from police violence against women, to the fact between two and three women are murdered each week by their partners or exes, to the extortionate cost of childcare shutting women out of the workplace. As well as the disproportionate number of women on poverty wages in low-paid precarious forms of employment in the UK, and the importance of adopting an intersectional feminist approach.

HowTheLightGetsIn will return to Hay-on-Wye on the spring bank holiday in 2022 before coming back to London next autumn. You can read about presale details here.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in