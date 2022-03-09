Man helps his pregnant Tinder match through labour on their fourth date

One couple have set the bar incredibly high for online dating. A TikTok video telling the story of Max, 25, helping Tinder match Alyssa, 20, through labour on their fourth date has gone viral.

She tells the whole romantic story, from swiping right to family life.

“Max and I had been together for eight weeks before he came to my birth,” Alyssa explains in the video. “And out of those eight weeks, he’d probably only gone on three or four dates with me, the [next] date was him coming to my labour and birth and delivery.”

On the day of their fourth date, Alyssa was supposed to pick Max up from the airport, but couldn’t because her water had broken. When she told him this, Max got a taxi back from the airport, unpacked and came to join her at the hospital.

Although she wanted Max there as support, Alyssa had her concerns. She recalls thinking: “‘But what if we end up breaking up in a week’s time?’ We only had a couple of dates. We [didn’t] know each other very well at this stage. His family didn’t know about me or anything like that.

“But long story short, he ended up coming and basically being my biggest support.”

Alyssa describes being “terrified” during labour – “I was 19 and I was alone,” she said. “Max stayed with me because [the hospital staff] thought that he was the dad, [so he could] stay in the maternity unit. And he didn’t protest anything when they did call him dad. He just went along with it.”

Once Alyssa was able to take baby Ollie home, Max took a week off work to help both of them, particularly to help with Alyssa’s transition into being a new mum.

TikTok users have gone crazy for this romantic story, with many demanding a reveal of who Max is and others wanting more stories of their life together.

One user has called Alyssa and Max’s relationship “the ultimate ‘If he wanted to he would’ story” while another posted: “THAT is what you call a Dad! Love this story so much!”

Another user has commented what so many of us were thinking: “AND YOU FOUND THIS MAN ON TINDER!?”

After the shock and controversy that The Tinder Swindler documentary served up about the horrors of online dating, Alyssa and Max’s story may slightly restore our faith in dating apps.