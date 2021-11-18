Whitney Port opens up about miscarriage two weeks after announcing pregnancy

Whitney Port has revealed that she had a miscarriage two weeks after announcing her pregnancy.

The reality TV star, who shares one son with her husband Tim Rosenman, posted an Instagram story on Wednesday explaining what had happened.

“I’m so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched on our latest YouTube episode, but we lost the baby,” she wrote.

“We found out yesterday. I don’t even really know what to say here. I recorded a full on verbal diary of my thoughts and emotions last night that I’ll put on my podcast next week.”

Port continued: “Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now. And I don’t want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full - I don’t physically feel like complete s*** anymore.”

In a follow-up YouTube video, Port, 36, explained that her doctor didn’t hear a heartbeat on her most recent check-up.

“I went today for the eight and four day ultrasound and last week the baby had doubled and he heard the heartbeat and this week there was no heartbeat,” she said.

“So that’s... he said it’s done. That when I had that ultrasound that looked like there was no embryo inside and the yolk sack was thin, that that was maybe a sign of it not being healthy from the beginning.

“We were obviously really hopeful and I thought it was just going to continue to grow, I don’t know, maybe I was naïve,”

Port, whose son, Sonny, is four years old, has previously spoken about having two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy (a miscarriage that takes place in the very early stages of pregnancy) in the past.

Earlier this month, she revealed her concerns about experiencing another miscarriage.

“I’m currently seven weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday,” she said in a YouTube video.

“I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it because of my history with miscarriages… Everything was looking good up until yesterday.”

Despite it being a difficult topic to talk about, Port added that she wanted to share her struggles because there were “so many people out there that have had to deal with this”.

“But the moral of the story, this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy,” she said. “It’s such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do.”

In the UK, it is estimated that one in four pregnancies ends in loss during pregnancy or birth.

For more information and support on baby loss, visit Tommy’s here.