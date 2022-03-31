Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World
Disney’s dress code prohibits clothing which exposes ‘excessive portions of the skin’
A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.
Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.
“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.
As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment” should not be worn at its parks.
It said it reserves the right to deny admission or remove a person who is wearing attire that fits this description.
The video has been inundated with comments from TikTok users, who largely agreed that they “don’t see anything wrong” with her outfit.
Commenting after the incident, Schueller said there was a lack of consistency between different Disney parks on their dress code policies.
“I was at Animal Kingdom all morning without an issue. Went to Epcot and this happened. Went back to Animal Kingdom and had no issue once again,” she said. “If Disney wants to endorse a dress code then they need to do just that,” she added.
The incident comes after another woman, Amanda Dimeo shared a “hack” for receiving free merchandise at Disney on TikTok in May.
In a video that has been viewed more than 27 million times, Dimeo told her followers: “If you’re wearing a shirt which shows a little underboob, they will write you a ticket so you can get a free shirt at the nearest gift shop. I just got a $75 t-shirt.”
Schueller said she had not seen Dimeo’s video before her visit to the park.
The Independent has contacted Walt Disney World Resort for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies