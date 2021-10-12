Two-thirds of British women think gender or racial bias is holding them back at work

Almost two-thirds of women in the UK say they believe they are being held back at work because of gender or racial bias, a survey has revealed.

Among working British women, around 40 per cent said they believe their gender holds them back at work and 30 per cent said their race poses a barrier.

The survey also found that a further 60 per cent of women believed their age stopped them from progressing in their career.

The findings by education company Pearson also show that a large majority of women (81 per cent) globally used the pandemic as an opportunity to re-evaluate their lives and careers, with nearly half planning to change jobs in the next six months.

However, nearly three-quarters of British working women are worried about finding a job that pays enough to support both themselves and their families, while 49 per cent said they were concerned about flexibility.

It comes after the BBC revealed that the average gender pay gap of all firms that reported in the past financial year has failed to improve compared to the previous year.

Of the 9,628 companies that reported their gender pay gap in 2020-2021, 7,572 reported a pay gap that favours men, while 1,286 reported a pay gap favouring women. Just 770 reported no pay gap.

The Global Learner Survey by Pearson, which involved 6,000 women in six countries, also found women’s top workplace stressors included anxiety around financial stability, avoiding catching Covid-19 at work, and maintaining their mental health.

Across the world, women also want more from their employers, including a competitive salary (32 per cent), flexible work schedules (25 per cent), mental health services (18 per cent), professional or technical skill development (18 per cent), and remote work options (15 per cent).

Women from Generation Z put particular value in flexibility and mental health resources, according to the survey.

“More than any other age group, [Generation Z women] also want employers to offer training to prevent sexual harassment and foster diversity, equity and inclusion,” said the report.

Vicki Greene, president of the GED Testing Service that is part of Pearson’s Workforce Division, said: “Women are taking control of their own fate, making deliberate moves to be successful – even while continuing to face both traditional and Covid-era hurdles.

“Despite mental health challenges, gender bias and a pandemic, women are bravely forging ahead to seek out the opportunities they want and deserve.”