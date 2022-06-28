Women in US are ‘stockpiling’ morning-after pill following Roe v Wade decision

Women in the US have been frantically stockpiling the morning-after contraceptive pill following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, a landmark legal decision which grants citizens the right to access abortions.

The rejected precedent effectively prohibits abortion access across more than half the US, with individual states now able to determine whether to offer the medical procedure.

Just The Pill, a non-profit organisation offering abortion pills by mail, reported a fourfold increase in appointments following the decision, while Hey Jane, a health provider operating in six states, said that patient demand for their service more than doubled following Friday’s judgement, with website traffic 10 times higher than usual.