‘That’s not even a word’: Twitter users stumped by today’s Wordle

Just one day after Wordle users reported having two different answers, those who have played Wordle 242 have taken to Twitter to say they don’t know what today’s word is.

Yesterday, users globally were left dumbfounded as Wordle gave two different answers for its 241 game, amora and agora.

The way the word game works is there is a new five-letter word each day which users have six attempts at guessing.

The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle in October last year and was acquired by The New York Times (NYT) for an undisclosed seven-figure sum earlier this month.

Yet today, while there have been no reports of a double up in answer, Twitter users are confused as to what the word of the day (*spoiler ahead*), caulk, means.

One user posted a still from The Inbetweeners, where the character Will utters: “I mean … Is this a word? It doesn’t look right.”

Another person, who failed to get the word, said: “Good morning to everyone except all of the staff at the New York Times, their families, friends, pets and acquaintances.”

Someone else tweeted: “A lot of phones are going to be shattered today I can feel it.”

“Anybody who got this in less than five tries today is an absolute genius,” another user said, while a fifth added: “Whoever was responsible for today’s Wordle is sick and twisted. You will not see the pearly gates.”

Other users said they were taking to Google to figure out what the word meant, so what does caulk mean?

Caulk is a the name of a material or type of substance that is used for filling in the gaps around the edge of something like a bath or a shower.

Earlier this week, Twitter users were complaining that Wordle appears to have become harder since it made the move over to the NYT platform.

Journalist John Kapetanean tweeted: “NYT: No, we did not make Wordle harder. We promise.

“Also NYT: Today’s Wordle is KHYBX — which everyone knows is a popular 11th century Latin delicacy derived from quicksand extract. Duh.”

The NYT previously denied that the gameplay had been changed in any way.