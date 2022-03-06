‘Easiest one yet’: Why players are guessing Wordle 260 answer in two attempts

Wordle players have taken to Twitter to celebrate today’s “easy” word, with many guessing the five-letter word in just two attempts.

The word game, which has taken the internet by storm since it was released in October last year, sees players guess the five-letter word of the day in six attempts or less.

It was created by New York City-based software engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, but was acquired by The New York Times (NYT) in February for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Following its acquisition, many lamented that the game had become “too hard” or even “elitist”, but the NYT later denied making any changes to its gameplay, only removing six words which could be deemed “offensive” from the word list.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead)

Yet, now players are saying the game may be “too easy” as many are guessing today’s word in a small number of guesses.

The answer for Wordle 260 is “cloth”, which one Twitter user said was the “easiest one yet”.

Another user, who guessed the word on their second try, said: “Well... huh. *That* was unexpected.”

Another, who got theirs on their third try said: “Never post my Wordle score, but absolute scenes this morning.”

However, not all players got the word so quickly. One user who guessed the correct answer on their fourth try said today’s Wordle was as “mechanical and dull as Wordle gets”.

Another user, who got the word on their sixth attempt said they “didn’t know whether they should be proud or embarrassed”.

Other users said that today’s word was “hard” and that there were “too many combinations” that some of the letters could have been. Some users were either getting the first three letters “C”, “L” and “O” or the last three, “O”, “T” and “H”.

Players who got the first three letters could have put in words like cloak, clone, close or clout. Those who had the last three letters could have guessed broth, tooth, froth, sloth or booth.

It comes after players took to social media yesterday to complain that the Wordle 259 answer, “brine” was one that “only science students could get”.