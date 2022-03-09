Today marks 263 days of Wordle, and the word game’s popularity shows no signs of slowing down as players take to Twitter once again to share their results in the form of yellow, green and grey squares.

The puzzle game, which was acquired by The New York Times (NYT) last month from creator Josh Wardle, is played by millions of people around the world.

Wardle’s creation was launched to the public in October 2021 and quickly went viral as players latched onto its simple and satisfying gameplay.

The aim of the game is to guess the word of the day within six goes. Everyone gets the same word and the game can only be played once a day.

However, after Wordle was bought by NYT for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, a large number of users have complained that the game is now “too hard” and “elite” as some words proved tricky to guess correctly.

Players also experienced issues with the game when it first migrated to the NYT website, including losing their streaks and getting two different words of the day.

Despite the complaints, Wordle is still played by more than 300,000 people daily, according to the NYT.

On Wednesday 9 March, many people said they felt “silly” that they didn’t get the answer sooner as the word of the day proved deceptively simple.

After previous games included more complicated or tricky words such as “caulk” and “swill”, players may not have thought today’s result would be such a common word.

(*WARNING: Spoilers ahead*)

The word of the day for Wordle 263 is “month”.

If you got the third letter wrong, you may have guessed “mouth”, and if you got the last letter wrong, you may have guessed “monty”.

One person who got the word on their fifth try wrote: “I feel silly I didn’t get this one sooner.”

Another who also used up five tries to guess the right word said: “Such a silly word… wasted so many chances.”

Others spoke about how long it took them to get today’s answer, with one person saying it took them “AGES to see this after guess three”.

Another added: “Phew! Done at the last gasp! Can’t believe this easy word almost broke my streak.”

May the odds be ever in your favour tomorrow, Wordle fans. If you’re looking for tips and tricks on how to improve your guesses, read up on how to master the game according to a linguistics expert.