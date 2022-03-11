TGIF? Not so for Wordle players, after today’s answer bamboozled some and ruined the streaks of many fans of the simple word game.

Players took to Twitter to complain about Wordle’s tricky result on Friday 11 March, which involved a combination of letters that contained too many possible answers.

The viral word game was acquired by The New York Times (NYT) from creator Josh Wardle in February after drew the attention of hundreds of thousands of daily users.

Fans were especially attracted to the game’s simple premise, which is to guess the correct five-letter word of the day within six tries. Wordle can only be played once a day and the result is the same for everyone.

However, since it migrated to the NYT’s website, players have become frustrated by the game, with many complaining it is “too difficult” and “elite”.

Today’s word of the day proved to be difficult for many. Changing the first letter of the word could lead to as many as eight variations.

(*WARNING: Spoilers ahead*)

The Wordle 265 answer is “watch”.

Even if players got the last four letters correct on the first try, it still leaves five possible variations if they don’t guess the right first letter.

Other possible words could have been “catch”, “match”, “patch”, “batch”, “latch”, “hatch”, and “natch”.

The tricky nature of this word meant many players had their streaks “cruelly snatched away”, as one person put it, as they did not get the “W” right.

Another person wrote: “15-day streak. Gone”, while another said today’s word cost them their 60-day streak.

“Lost my first Wordle since I started… Win some, lose some, but you live,” they added.

Others were less casual about losing the game today. One person wrote that it was “without question, the worst thing that’s ever happened to me”.

“I’ve never been betrayed more by a game in my life,” another said.

A third cursed the NYT for today’s Wordle and said: “I hope you stub all of your toes, I hope you go to the gym and someone drops a weight on your fingers, I hope you stain your fav [sic] white shirt with something you can’t wash out.”

Word to the wise: Take a deep breath and try again tomorrow. You can brush up on tips and tricks from a linguistics expert on how to master the game in the meantime.