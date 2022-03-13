‘A horror show of possibilities’: Players react to Wordle 267 answer

Wordle players have taken to Twitter today to complain that there could be “too many possibilities” for the Wordle 267 answer.

The word game, which was created by US-based software engineer Josh Wardle and made public in October last year, sees players around the world attempt to guess the five-letter word of the day in six guesses or less.

It was acquired by The New York Times in February this year for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, and the publication reports the game sees around 300,000 players daily.

Yet, since the game exploded in popularity at the beginning of 2022, players have taken to Twitter to express their delight when they guess the correct word and their frustration when they don’t guess the right answer.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead)

For Wordle 267 on Sunday 13 March, some players have said that the word could contain a “horror show of possibilities” if you fail to guess the correct first letter.

The answer for Wordle 267 is “focus”. Other variations of this could be “hocus” and “locus”.

One user, who guessed the word on their fifth attempt said: “I swear I thought this was the end of my streak.”

Another, who guessed it on their sixth and final attempt, said: “Well that was certainly stressful.”

Other Wordle players celebrated guessing the word in three attempts or less, with one user commenting: “Such a nice word to get on a Sunday morning.”

Another, who guessed the correct word on their second attempt, said: “It’s going to be a good day.”

For Wordle tips and tricks, we recently spoke to a linguistics expert who revealed why it’s best to use a starting word filled with consonants instead of vowels.