Wordle is trending on Twitter and it is safe to say that the viral word game has once again “ruined” the days of many of its players.

Loyal fans of the game, which gets people to guess the five-letter word of the day within six tries, took to the social media platform to vent about how frustrating Wordle 270’s answer is.

The simple game was created by US-based software engineer Josh Wardle in October 2021 and quickly became a global phenomenon, drawing around two million players at its peak in January.

It was acquired by New York Times (NYT) for a seven-figure sum and migrated to the publication’s website in mid-February.

Wardle said he was “incredibly pleased” about the NYT’s takeover of the game, adding that while he had been “in awe” of the response to the game, it had become “a little overwhelming” to run it by himself.

However, following the move to NYT, players complained about Wordle becoming “too hard” and “elitist” for using uncommon words or words with too many variations.

Wordle 270 is no different, with many who have attempted Wednesday’s game posting about their disappointment and frustration on Twitter.

(*WARNING: Spoilers ahead*)

The answer to Wordle 270 is “cater”.

If a player guess the last four letters correctly, there can be a number of variations, including “eater”, “later”, “hater”, “water”, and “dater”.

If they get the last three letters correct, there could be even further variations, including “biter”, “otter”, “meter”, “cuter”, and “liter”. As Wordle uses American spelling – as Britons learned when the word of the day was “favor” – “liter” and “meter” would have been correct if it were the word of the day.

The large number of possible variations has tripped players up, with some branding their attempts “a failure”.

One person, whose results showed they got the last four letters correct on their fourth try but did not manage to get the right word, wrote: “I’m going to lose my s***!!!”

Another said today’s Wordle ended their 68-day streak and posted a GIF of a man sobbing in front of the sunset with the caption: “The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, blessed be his name.”

A third said after losing the game: “My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined, no one talk to me.”

One unlucky player guessed the last four letters correctly from their very first try, but was unable to reach the correct word even after six tries.

They wrote: “I’ve never been outplayed this hard.”

The Wordle gods giveth and they taketh away, indeed. Better luck tomorrow, Wordle fans, and while you wait for the game to reset, you can brush up on tips and tricks on how to master it from a linguistics expert.