Wordle 280 has proven to be a nail-biting game as it left many players fearing their streaks might be broken by today’s answer.

The tricky five-letter word of the day was one that is not commonly used in everyday conversation – although it may sound familiar to people who work in construction or are into DIY home projects.

Wordle, which went viral in November 2021 after creator Josh Wardle made it available to the public, has been plagued recently by complaints that it has become “too hard” and “elitist”.

The complaints began after the game was acquired by the New York Times (NYT) for an undisclosed seven-figure sum. It migrated to the publication’s website at the start of February.

But despite the controversy, the simple daily game remains hugely popular. According to the NYT, more than 300,00 people play it every day.

Fans flock to the game to try and guess the word of the day within six goes. As they accumulate correct answers, their streaks

They can then share their results on social media in the form of grey, yellow and green squares, while simultaneously keeping the answer hidden from players who haven’t made their attempts.

But on Saturday, many took to Twitter to share their frustration and fear over the result, which has the potential to end a number of streaks.

(*WARNING: Spoilers ahead*)

The answer to Wordle 280 is “epoxy”.

Epoxy is a type of adhesive that forms when you mix epoxy resin and hardener, which are stored in separate containers.

When mixed together to form epoxy, the material creates a tough protective coating or sealant that is known for its strength and resistance to chemicals.

It can be used to coat and seal floors, but has also gained popularity among crafters who use epoxy resin to make all sorts of products, such as trays, weights, hair clips, jewellery, table tops, and more.

However, it left some people baffled due to being an uncommon word in everyday vocabulary.

One person took to Twitter to warn fellow players: “This Wordle was the worst one I’ve ever done. I was sat in front of my screen for almost an hour trying to figure it out.

“Brace yourselves for the rapture you’ll experience with Wordle 280,” they added.

Another player, who revealed that they got the right answer on their fifth try, wrote: “Today’s Wordle required reaching in the vault to a word you might have been exposed to but don’t use… EVER.”

A third person, whose results revealed they only managed to guess one correct letter throughout their six goes, said: “I’m not even ashamed to lose. There was no way I was going to guess that.

“The only thing I’m ashamed of is getting only one alphabet correct.”

Others predicted that the answer was difficult enough to end more than a few streaks today.

“That’s a really horrible one!” wrote one person. “When you have only got two letters after four attempts you start to fear for your streak.”

Better luck next time, Wordle players! To brush up on your Wordle technique, a linguistics expert shares her top tips on how to master the game.