‘That’s not how you spell it’: Wordle users baffled as game uses American spelling

British Wordle users have run into some trouble as they discover today’s word uses American spelling.

The daily free word game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle in October last year. Wardle is based in New York City, which is why the word game uses American spelling.

Twitter users were quick to react to Wordle 235, with one person writing: “That’s not how you spell it.”

Another said they were blaming their failed Wordle “on the Americans”.

A third user said: “Na, not having this. Americans spell the word wrong! No one outside the US is going to get this.”

One social media user said they predict a “diplomatic incident” today in the world of Wordle.

Journalist Robert Peston said: “Thank you Wordle for helping me understand with dazzling clarity what it is to be British. I solved you, but I felt cheapened in the process. I think I am done with you.”

It’s not the first time the game has used American spelling, tricking British users with the word “favor” last month instead of favour.

The app, which has exploded in popularity in the past month, was acquired by The New York Times (NYT) last week for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Wardle originally made the game for his partner and released it to the public last October. It now draws in millions of players every day who try to guess the five letter word in six tries.

Wardle has clarified that the game will remain free to play once it moves to the NYT website and players’ wins and streaks “will be preserved”.

The NYT said in a statement: The company said in a statement: “At the time it moves to The New York Times, Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay.”