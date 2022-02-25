A woman has shared the sweet Wordle coincidence that happened to her and her boyfriend while they were playing the word puzzle game.

In a video posted earlier this month, Elle began by explaining that she’d recently seen a tweet that referenced The New York Times’ purchase of Wordle and reminded fans of the game that “all you need to access it for free is the power of imagination and one friend who also likes Wordle”.

The tweet inspired Elle and her boyfriend to try creating their own Wordle puzzles using emojis, with the TikToker proceeding to show the conversation that transpired over text between the pair as they tried to guess one another’s word.

Elle ultimately guessed correctly that her boyfriend’s word was dream, before the pair switched and he attempted to decipher Elle’s word.

The screenshots of the pair’s messages show that Elle’s boyfriend eventually guessed correctly that her word was plant.

According to Elle, at that point, the couple decided that, as a joke, they would use one another’s words to start off the official Wordle the next morning.

“So plant and dream. And then, as a joke, we were both like: ‘Okay I’m going to start off with that word for tomorrow’s Wordle.’ Like, that’ll be the thing,” Elle recalled.

The TikToker then proceeded to show a screenshot of her Wordle from the next day, which showed her beginning with the guess dream, and then trying the word plant, before guessing moist correctly on the third try.

“So this is my Wordle from yesterday. Dream, plant, and then I got moist. I don’t know how my brain works, it just felt right,” she explained, before proceeding to show her boyfriend’s attempts at the same game, which showed him also try plant and dream before guessing moist. “He sent me this and I almost sh*t my pants,” Elle joked.

While showing the nearly identical boards, Elle said: “This is my boyfriend’s board. They are identical. He and I have the same brain. And I… what?! How is that possible?!””

In the caption, Elle added a “shoutout” to her boyfriend for the “insane Wordle coincidence”.

The video has since been viewed more than 216,000 times on TikTok, where viewers have concluded that the couple are a perfect match considering their nearly identical Wordle boards.

“Y’all are meant to be,” one person wrote, while another commented: “This is the cutest thing I have ever seen.”

Someone else claimed that the matching guesses were proof that Elle and her boyfriend are “soulmates”.

“At least y’all know you’re soulmates,” they wrote.

The cute coincidence was also summed up by one viewer, who described the video as “love in the time of Wordle”.