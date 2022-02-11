Wordle streaks reset after game moves to New York Times website

Some Wordle players have been left disappointed after their streaks were accidentally reset when the game moved toThe New York Times (NYT) website on Thursday.

The free word game, played by millions, was bought from creator Josh Wardle by the NYT last month. It was promised that players’ would retain their streaks after the game migrated to its new owner.

But many have taken to Twitter to complain that they lost their Wordle streaks after being redirected to the NYT website.

“Kind of upset that the NYTimes reset my Wordle streak and all my progress,” wrote one player.

Another said: “Fuming. Wordle score has been reset when I was on 32 on the bounce. NYTimes you’ve only had it a week and you’ve cocked it up.”

A third posted their Wordle score and added sarcastically: “Super great feeling when I won this and saw all my previous scores were reset because of the NYT update. Let it be put on the record I was 11-0.”

The official Twitter account of NYTimes Wordplay posted: “Hi Wordlers! We are aware that your ‘current streak’ has been reset today. Our Games team is currently investigating. Stay tuned for more #Wordle updates.”

The NYT later tweeted an update to say the problem had been identified and a solution was being worked on.

US-based software engineer Wardle, who initially created the game for his partner, said in a statement he decided to sell the beloved puzzle after it became “overwhelming” to run.

The NYT has said it will “initially remain free” for players, but has not confirmed if an NYT subscription will be required to access the game in the future.

Wardle thanked users for sharing stories about how much the game has impacted their lives and said he was “in awe at the response of everyone that has played”.

“The game has gotten bigger than I ever imagined (which I suppose isn’t that much of a feat given I made the game for an audience of one),” he said.