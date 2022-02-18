Wordle; it’s the game of the moment; dominating conversations both online and offline as people share their frustrations and victories over the daily answer.

Wordle is currently such a hit because “it requires no subscription, takes only a few minutes to finish, and there’s only one puzzle per day”, according to Lynne Murphy, professor of linguistics and head of English language and linguistics at the University of Sussex.

“You can do it without fear that you’ll fall into a gaming hole and lose half your morning,” she told The Independent. “Playing it makes you a bit more conscious of how English words and English spelling works. And if you play in another language with a dictionary, it can be a vocabulary booster.

“But I’m probably more excited about it bringing some gentle fun and a shared experience to social media at a time when things can feel stressy and grim.”

Professor Murphy, a Wordle fan, who plays the game in three different languages - English, Swedish and French, recently shared her expert tips about how to master the game.

Now, the linguistics expert will be on hand for an ‘Ask Me Anything’ event to try and answer as many of your questions about Wordle as possible.

Post your questions in the comments below and Professor Murphy will join the conversation on Monday 21 February between 12pm and 1pm to answer as many as possible.

Wordle is thought to be played by three million people globally. It was acquired by The New York Times (NYT) earlier this month for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Then join us live on this page from 12pm as Professor Murphy tackles as many questions as she can.