The best time for peak productivity in the office revealed

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Research has revealed that office workers will be at their most productive at 10:22 am before hitting a slump at 1:27 pm.

The study revealed that the afternoon was progressively worse for productivity with a further lull at 2:06 pm.

It found 58 per cent of workers struggled to get through a day without feeling highs and lows of productivity levels.

Spending too much time in front of a computer (27 per cent), being interrupted by colleagues when in the office (24 per cent) and not taking enough breaks away from the desk (22 per cent) are among the main reasons for not feeling constantly switched on at work.

A spokesperson for Office Freedom, who commissioned the research, said: “It can be hard to maintain focus during the working day.

“There’s a host of different distractions which can take our mind away from our work and what we’re supposed to be concentrating on.

“Having a work environment which helps you be your most productive is important as it makes sure you’re making the most of your time.”

The research, carried out by OnePoll, found more than half (54 per cent) agreed they thrived around colleagues in the office compared to working from home by themselves.

And 38 percent said being in an office environment helped boost their productivity, compared to 22 per cent who felt it hindered their ability to work.

For almost two-thirds of workers (65 percent), being around colleagues is the best part of being in the office.

Of those who said being in an office helped their effectiveness, almost half (48 per cent) said it was due to a better working environment and being around others (48 per cent).

However, noise levels (36 per cent), room temperature (32 percent), and colleagues asking questions (32 per cent) were the main drains on productivity in the workplace for those affected.

Energy levels are at their lowest at the start and end of a typical working week, with almost a quarter (24 per cent) finding Monday and Friday (23 per cent) the days where they had the least energy.

The typical workday sees people moan or imply they are tired three times on average.

Drinking coffee (31 per cent), going for a walk outside (25 per cent), and having a cup of tea (24 per cent) were the top ways employees give themselves an energy boost to feel more awake in the workplace.

The spokesperson added: “There are so many different factors that can impact how we attack the working day.

“The office should be a place where you can connect with colleagues and collaborate.

"For more than half of us, being around workmates is the aspect which we value about the office.”