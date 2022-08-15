Workers going into office ‘just 1.5 days a week’ after Covid lockdowns
According to a new survey, only 13 per cent of employees work from the office on a Friday
A new survey has suggested that company employees go into the office an average of 1.5 days a week – a significant drop from numbers before Covid.
Consultancy Advanced Workplace Associates surveyed 43 offices in the UK in June and July, gauging the behaviour of nearly 50,000 people across sectors including banking, energy, engineering, healthcare, insurance and tech.
Its findings suggest that UK workers attend the office an average of just 1.5 days a week, with many working from home or other locations for the rest of the week.
It suggests average attendance was just 29 per cent, with a peak of 39 per cent mid-week. The survey also found that only 13 per cent of employees work from the office on a Friday.
Before the Covid pandemic, the research found that workers in the UK went into the office an average of 3.8 days a week.
When the first Covid lockdown began in March 2020, offices adapted to a work-from-home model that has become more hybridised in the years and months since restrictions loosened.
However, many people have been reluctant to return to working patterns of life before the pandemic, embracing more of a discipline that balances work and home/personal life.
In June, 70 companies and more than 3,000 workers began a pilot of the four-day working week – the biggest trial of its kind in the UK.
Organised by 4 Day Week, the six-month pilot is aiming to create a “new way of working” which its founders believe will improve business productivity and the mental and physical health of employees, creating a “more sustainable work environment”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies