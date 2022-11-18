Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside the luxury offshore ship where England players’ partners will stay for the World Cup

The ship can accomodate 6,000 guests and has more than 20 decks

Saman Javed
Friday 18 November 2022 12:03
Comments
Prince William presents England national football team with World Cup shirts

The wives and girlfriends of footballers will stay aboard a £1bn luxury cruise ship during the 2022 World Cup.

The first match of the tournament, which is being held in Qatar, will take place on Sunday (20 November).

It has been confirmed that England’s national team will not stay with their loved ones during the competition, who will be accommodated aboard the extravagant MSC World Europa ship docked in Doha.

The ship was commissioned in 2016 and built in France. It was launched for public use in December 2021.

Speaking on This Morning earlier this month, Dermot O’Leary said the women will remain in a “bubble” away from their partners.

Recommended

Among those expected to be arriving in Doha ahead of the tournament are Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood, Harry Kane’s wife Katie Goodland, and Eric Dier’s fiancé, Anna Modler.

Here’s everything we know about the group’s stay.

How big is the MSC World Europa ship?

(REUTERS)

The ship has 22 decks and a promenade measuring 104 metres long.

The accommodation is made up of 2,626 cabins and can house around 6,800 guests.

A five-star stay aboard the ship during the World Cup will cost guests upwards of £6,000.

It has been estimated that there will be around 2,100 crew members onboard to tend to guests’ needs.

What amenities will guests enjoy?

The impressive vessel boasts seven swimming pools, and the tallest indoor slide of any cruise ship in the world.

The helter-skelter slide, which measures 75 metres, has been named “The Venom Drop”.

The group will have plenty of choice when it comes to dining as the ship has 33 restaurants, bars and lounges.

(AFP)

The 13 restaurants serve a variety of cuisines. The Chef’s Kitchen sources its produce from a hydroponic garden (fruit and vegetables grown without soil), while the ship’s Gin Bar will offer the group the opportunity to try their hand at making cocktails.

Additionally, as the cruise ship will be offshore from Qatar’s mainland, guests will not be restricted from enjoying an alcoholic drink.

(AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to the luxury accommodation, the group will have free reign of a Sportplex zone, complete with a roller disco rink and bumper cars, and 14-ocean view whirlpools.

There’s also a theatre on board, which can seat up to 1,153 people.

Recommended

(AFP via Getty Images)

For those travelling with kids, such as Goodland – who has three children with Kane – the ship also has a “Mini Club” to keep youngsters entertained.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in