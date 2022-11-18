Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The wives and girlfriends of footballers will stay aboard a £1bn luxury cruise ship during the 2022 World Cup.

The first match of the tournament, which is being held in Qatar, will take place on Sunday (20 November).

It has been confirmed that England’s national team will not stay with their loved ones during the competition, who will be accommodated aboard the extravagant MSC World Europa ship docked in Doha.

The ship was commissioned in 2016 and built in France. It was launched for public use in December 2021.

Speaking on This Morning earlier this month, Dermot O’Leary said the women will remain in a “bubble” away from their partners.

Among those expected to be arriving in Doha ahead of the tournament are Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood, Harry Kane’s wife Katie Goodland, and Eric Dier’s fiancé, Anna Modler.

Here’s everything we know about the group’s stay.

How big is the MSC World Europa ship?

(REUTERS)

The ship has 22 decks and a promenade measuring 104 metres long.

The accommodation is made up of 2,626 cabins and can house around 6,800 guests.

A five-star stay aboard the ship during the World Cup will cost guests upwards of £6,000.

It has been estimated that there will be around 2,100 crew members onboard to tend to guests’ needs.

What amenities will guests enjoy?

The impressive vessel boasts seven swimming pools, and the tallest indoor slide of any cruise ship in the world.

The helter-skelter slide, which measures 75 metres, has been named “The Venom Drop”.

The group will have plenty of choice when it comes to dining as the ship has 33 restaurants, bars and lounges.

(AFP)

The 13 restaurants serve a variety of cuisines. The Chef’s Kitchen sources its produce from a hydroponic garden (fruit and vegetables grown without soil), while the ship’s Gin Bar will offer the group the opportunity to try their hand at making cocktails.

Additionally, as the cruise ship will be offshore from Qatar’s mainland, guests will not be restricted from enjoying an alcoholic drink.

(AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to the luxury accommodation, the group will have free reign of a Sportplex zone, complete with a roller disco rink and bumper cars, and 14-ocean view whirlpools.

There’s also a theatre on board, which can seat up to 1,153 people.

(AFP via Getty Images)

For those travelling with kids, such as Goodland – who has three children with Kane – the ship also has a “Mini Club” to keep youngsters entertained.