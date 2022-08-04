Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

2022 has been quite a year so far and we’re nearly three quarters of the way through.

This August, participants of an interactive writing workshop held by The Independent will be given the opportunity to look forward and think about what they might want to achieve in the final quarter of the year and beyond.

Writer, coach and poet Dan Simpson will be facilitating an online workshop with meditation, breathing and guided writing exercises.

Dan, who has been designing and delivering creative and journaling workshops for more than a decade, said: “This summer, as we are naturally warmed by the weather and lit up by the sun, we might feel a deeper sense of embodied safety and a desire for expansiveness - especially compared to the cold harshness of winter.

“This is the season to dream; to be ambitious; to start creating a bold future. So: let’s go. What do you want to make happen? Join us to shape the rest of your year - and beyond.”

Dan facilitates in various settings including schools, wellbeing spaces, science and heritage institutions - including courses and experiences for the Poetry Society and Psychedelic Society. He draws on Authentic Relating and IFS techniques to help you connect with your unique and authentic self, and speak your voice into the world.

As a poet, he was Poet-in-Residence at Glastonbury Festival, Imperial College, St Albans Cathedral, and National Trust Stowe. His two collections of poetry are Applied Mathematics and Totally Cultured (Burning Eye Books).

This lunchtime workshop will take place on Zoom on Wednesday, 17 August from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. Participants need to bring a pen and a paper or whatever they want to type on.

Tickets are free for Independent Premium subscribers and £5 for non-subscribers. Independent Premium subscribers will be sent details of how to claim their free ticket.

For more information and to get a ticket, please visit our Eventbrite page.