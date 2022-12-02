Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Levi Davis’s mother has said it’s been “the scariest time” as the X Factor star has been missing for more than a month.

Davis, a 24-year-old Worthing Raiders rugby player, was last seen on 29 October exiting the Old Irish Pub on La Rambla in Barcelona, Spain. He had left Ibiza hours earlier.

The athlete is known for appearances on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor in 2019 and E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

His mother, Julie, told the BBC that the weeks since Davis’s appearance have been an “emotional whirlwind”.

Davis’s mother last had contact with the rugby player in the hours before he went missing. Davis sent his mother a video taken on board a boat from Ibiza to Barcelona, showing the view from the deck.

“It’s beautiful here,” he told his mother in the clip.

In mid-November, Spanish police reported that Davis’s passport was discovered at Barcelona’s port area.

Levi Davis appearing on Celebrity X Factor in 2019 (X Factor UK/YouTube)

They have confirmed this to the BBC, but cannot comment on the investigation any further at this stage.

Davis was in Spain after suffering a knee injury, which put his rugby career on pause.

Julie told the BBC that, during his recovery, Davis has been dealing with mental health issues and needed to get away amid “the accumulation of all the struggles and the injury”.

In a message to Levi, his mother said: “We’re all missing you, all the family care for you so much. We just want you home, son.

Please come home and we can sort out whatever is going on, together.”

If you have been affected by this article, you can contact the following organisations for support: mind.org.uk, nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth, mentalhealth.org.uk.