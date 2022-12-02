Jump to content

Mother of missing X Factor star Levi Davis says it’s been ‘the scariest time’ of her life

Davis disappeared in Barcelona, Spain on 29 October

Ellie Muir
Friday 02 December 2022 16:14
Comments
Rugby player Levi Davis' sister tearfully calls for missing brother to come home

Levi Davis’s mother has said it’s been “the scariest time” as the X Factor star has been missing for more than a month.

Davis, a 24-year-old Worthing Raiders rugby player, was last seen on 29 October exiting the Old Irish Pub on La Rambla in Barcelona, Spain. He had left Ibiza hours earlier.

The athlete is known for appearances on ITV’s Celebrity X Factor in 2019 and E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

His mother, Julie, told the BBC that the weeks since Davis’s appearance have been an “emotional whirlwind”.

Davis’s mother last had contact with the rugby player in the hours before he went missing. Davis sent his mother a video taken on board a boat from Ibiza to Barcelona, showing the view from the deck.

“It’s beautiful here,” he told his mother in the clip.

In mid-November, Spanish police reported that Davis’s passport was discovered at Barcelona’s port area.

Levi Davis appearing on Celebrity X Factor in 2019

(X Factor UK/YouTube)

They have confirmed this to the BBC, but cannot comment on the investigation any further at this stage.

Davis was in Spain after suffering a knee injury, which put his rugby career on pause.

Julie told the BBC that, during his recovery, Davis has been dealing with mental health issues and needed to get away amid “the accumulation of all the struggles and the injury”.

In a message to Levi, his mother said: “We’re all missing you, all the family care for you so much. We just want you home, son.

Please come home and we can sort out whatever is going on, together.”

If you have been affected by this article, you can contact the following organisations for support: mind.org.uk, nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth, mentalhealth.org.uk.

