Yankee candle founder’s estate goes on sale for $23 million

The sprawling estate of the late founder of Yankee Candle has gone on sale for $23m (£19m).

Juggler Meadow in Leverett, Massachusetts, boasts 16 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and 12 half-baths.

It’s home to four tennis courts, a nine-hole golf course, an indoor water park, and a full-size auditorium that doubles as an indoor tennis court.

The 60-acre compound also includes a clubhouse, two climate-controlled car barns – designed to hold up to 60 cars – two guest houses, a pool cabana, spa, and a main house which features 11 fireplaces alone.

Juggler Meadow (Surette Media Group / SWNS)

The property was built in the 1980s, and purchased by the founder of the popular candle producer, Michael James Kitteredge II, who died in 2019 at the age of 67.

He began expanding the estate in eight stages, with it finally reaching completion in 2010.

According to family members: “There was nothing he [Kitteredge II] loved more than bringing his family and friends together and hosting parties at his home.”

The property listing by Douglas Elliman states that “no expense was spared” in the design and building of the estate, which features “the highest quality craftsmanship and the finest materials sourced from all over the world.”

The indoor water park at Juggler Meadow (Surette Media Group / SWNS)

A 4,000 sq ft stage comes complete with concert venue-quality sound and lighting systems, and has witnessed Hall & Oates, KC and The Sunshine Band, The Doobie Brothers, and Eric Burdon & The Animals perform.

Other activities on-site include a three-lane bowling alley, billiard and game room, and two-storey arcade kitted out with slot and pinball machines.

Potential owners keen to work off their executive stress can find a 4,000 sq ft fitness centre, massage and treatment rooms, sauna and steam rooms suitable for rest and recuperation.

A bowling lane at Juggler Meadow (Surette Media Group / SWNS)

Those keen on the great outdoors can find plenty of hiking trails close by, while a network of paths connect the many gardens, fountains, waterfalls and pools that are spread across the site.

Estate agents recommend using golf buggies to traverse the estate.

Kitteredge II’s son, Michael Kitteredge III, 32, has put the property up for sale, which he described as being like “Disneyland”.

Located a two-hour drive from Boston, Juggler Meadow is also just a few miles from the garage where Kitteredge II first start his Yankee Candle operation.

Additional reporting by SWNS