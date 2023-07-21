Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park has got engaged while recovering from her injuries in the hospital.

Amber Harris, 47, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting Yellowstone National Park on Monday when she was “charged” by the bison, the National Park Service said in a press release.

“The female was walking with another individual in a field in front of the Lake Lodge when they saw two bison,” the National Park Service said. “Upon seeing them, the visitors turned to walk away from the bison. One of the bison charged and gored the woman.”

According to the NPS, the woman “sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen” and was transported via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. In the statement, the NPS noted that “wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached”.

On Tuesday, Harris revealed that, while she is recovering in the hospital, her boyfriend Chris Whitehill took the opportunity to propose.

Harris shared the positive update on Facebook, where she showed off her engagement ring and revealed that her now-fiancé had been planning on proposing during the trip to Yellowstone.

“We’ve been planning this vacation to Yellowstone National Park for about a year. So excited to spend quality time with Chris Whitehill and my daughter,” Harris captioned the photo of her ring.

“We woke up our first morning and walked down to the lodge for some coffee then decided to take a walk through a field to get to Yellowstone Lake. There were a few other people and about 20 elk roaming around so we waited for them to clear before walking through the field.”

According to Harris, during their walk to the lake, the pair noticed two bison, one on the path on which they were walking and the other “in the opposite direction”. She said that she and her partner had stopped and looked at the “massive beast,” which she estimated was about 50 yards away on the trail, “hidden at first in the shadows of the trees”.

“We watched him drop and roll in the dirt, like a dog would. He got up on his feet and started walking then running towards us,” she remembered.

In the post, Harris then recalled how she’d been “carried out of the field on a stretcher to an ambulance and then transferred to a helicopter for a life flight to Idaho”.

According to the 47 year old, who said she underwent both CT and MRI scans, she sustained “seven spine fractures, bilateral collapsed lungs and bruising all over” as a result of the bison attack. “Glory to God all my vital organs look good,” she added.

After sharing the update about her injuries, Harris revealed that her now-fiancé had “planned a beautiful marriage proposal this week on a natural bridge” but that the couple and her daughter “have been in the hospital since yesterday morning” and “won’t be able to leave anytime soon”.

Instead of the proposal he had been planning, Harris said Whitehill got down on one knee in the hospital.

“So my love got down on one knee beside my hospital bed last night and formally asked me to be his wife,” she wrote. “Without any hesitation I said yes!”

In response to the update, Harris’ followers have shared congratulatory messages, while also sharing their hopes for a speedy recovery.

“So sorry about the attack but congratulationson your engagement,” one person commented, while another said: “Oh my goodness!! I hope you heal fast and are able to enjoy your engagement! Congratulations.”

According to the NPS, visitors to Yellowstone National Park should give animals “space” when they are “near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area”.

“Stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity,” the National Park Service advised.

In the statement, the park service also noted that bison can become easily irritated during the mating season, which lasts from mid-July to mid-August, and that visitors to the park should “use extra caution and give them additional space during this time”.

The NPS also reminded visitors that “bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans,” while noting that this is the first reported incident of a bison attack in 2023.

According to the NPS, the last reported incident occurred in June 2022, when a man was gored by a bison while visiting the park.

The Independent has contacted Harris and the NPS for comment.