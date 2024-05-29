Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham of Yellowstone fame have tied the knot with a “cowboy black tie” wedding.

In an interview with Vogue, the couple spoke about their Western-themed ceremony and a reception at Harrison’s family home in Dallas, Texas. Hassie wore two wedding dresses - a corseted and beaded gown by Galia Lahav she wore to walk down the aisle, and a short Netta BenShabu for the reception - while her husband donned a tailored tuxedo by Kiton paired with custom-made boots by Republic Boots in Texas and a hat made by American Hat Co.

“I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western, with tons of worn leather, delicate lace, and a soft, blush color palette,” Harrison told the outlet.

“From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn’t just a series of events - but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy and genuine moments with the people we love the most,” Harrison explained. “Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible.”

The event was planned by Nathan Johnson from Gro Floral and Event Design.

“Nathan, knowing me for as long as he has, was incredible at this,” the actor continued. “He intuitively knew which options to present that not only met our vision but elevated it. Honestly, he shaped my dream wedding better than I could have ever imagined.”

Their love story began while Yellowstone was on a production break, and it was Harrison’s mother who nudged the pair toward each other after meeting Bingham by chance at a charity event.

“I wasn’t there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives,” she said. “They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common - so sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call.”

She added: “It truly was one of those serendipitous moments that make you realize life has a way of bringing people together at precisely the right time and place.”

By the spring of 2023, the co-stars revealed that they were dating, and later bought a $5m home together in Topanga Canyon, Los Angeles. At the time, fans speculated that the pair may have already tied the knot after Bingham was spotted rocking a gold band on his ring finger in an Instagram video.

Before marrying Bingham, Harrison previously dated actor Austin Nichols. Meanwhile, Bingham welcomed three children with ex-wife Anna Axster, who he was married to for 12 years until they separated and divorced in 2021.