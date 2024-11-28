Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As the end of the year approaches, so does the launch of the YouTube’s 2024 gaming and music wrap-up.

Yearly roundups like Spotify Wrapped have become a beloved tradition for music lovers. The annual campaign, which was launched by Spotify in 2016, provides users with their top artists, albums, songs, and podcasts of each year.

Although the release date is often a surprise, Spotify has typically dropped the feature on Wednesdays at the end of November. In the last two years, Spotify Wrapped arrived on Wednesday, November 30. In 2021, it was released on Wednesday, December 1.

Now, it’s YouTube’s time to shine; the streaming platform is already rolling out its own 2024 recap for users who actively listen to music on the app. For those who play games on YouTube, they’ll also have the opportunity to discover their top games of the year.

Here’s how to get your YouTube 2024 gaming and music recap.

How to find your 2024 music recap on YouTube

YouTube Music recap reveals your top five artists and songs of the year ( Getty Images )

Earlier this week, YouTube confirmed it will be releasing a 2024 music wrap for listeners.

“If you’ve listened to your favorite artists on YouTube or YouTube Music this year — on your phone, computer, or television — YouTubeMusicRecap 2024 is coming for you!” the company wrote on Threads.

Finding your music recap is relatively simple, starting with opening the YouTube app on your phone. From there, tap the compass icon, which appears at the top of the screen. A column will then open on the left of your screen, where you’ll select the “music” button in the list of options.

The app will take users to their saved music on YouTube, where a “Get your recap” option will appear. Much like Spotify Wrapped, YouTube Music’s recap reveals your top five artists and top five songs of 2024, as shown by someone who posted their recap.

The campaign also reveals how many minutes of music you listed to this year, as well as your top podcasts and top albums of 2024. The recap even describes the vibe of your music taste, such as “electronic,” “high key,” or “brat” — a reference to Charli XCX’s hit album of the same name.

How to find your 2024 gaming recap on YouTube

To find your online gaming recap of 2024, visit the YouTube app on your phone. After clicking the compass symbol on the app, select the “gaming” option that also appears on the left column. From there, you’ll have the opportunity to “get your recap.”

The roundup informs users how much time they spent watching games on YouTube in 2024, according to one user who posted their recap. YouTubers can also learn how many videos they watched about gaming, along with the total number of creators watched.

Similar to YouTube’s music recap, the feature lets users discover their top five online games and top gaming video creators of 2024.