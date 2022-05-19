Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star Yumi Nu has responded to Canadian psychologist Dr Jordan Peterson, who shamed the plus-sized model on Twitter and since announced his departure from the social media platform.

On Monday, Peterson criticised Nu in a tweet, which featured her as one of the models for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s cover.

“Sorry. Not beautiful,” he wrote. “And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.”

In a clip shared to her TiTok, Nu has responded to the psychologist’s tweet, as she lip synced the lyrics’ to Nicki Minaji’s song Itty Bitty Piggy.

“I don’t even know why you girls bother at this point,” she mouthed, as she faced the camera and shared a screenshot of Peterson’s tweet. “Give up. It’s me. I win. You lose.”

She could then be seen holding an issue of Sport Illustrated, which featured her on the cover.

It appears that Nu won’t be bothered by Peterson’s post, as the caption reads: “Anyways…”

In the comments of her video, TikTok users praised Nu and her cover photoshoot, claiming that she was the one who got Peterson to stop using Twitter.

“You did win cuz Jordan B. Peterson is leaving Twitter (hopefully) after he got blasted on the thread,” one wrote.

“Jealousy is a disease and I hope they get well soon lol,” another wrote. “You look stunning mama.”

A third viewer added: “Single handedly got Jordan Peterson off Twitter. & looked AMAZING while doing it. Queeeen.”

Shortly after posting his tweet about Nu, Peterson explained that he stopped using Twitter weeks ago and instructed staff to post on his account. However, now that he had started to use the site again, he said that “life got worse again almost instantly,” before announcing his departure from the app.

“The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else,” he wrote in a thread. “I like to follow the people I know but I think the incentive structure of the platform makes it intrinsically and dangerously insane.”

“So I told my staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation, and am departing once again,” he continued. “If I have something to say I’ll write an article or make a video. If the issue is not important enough to justify that then perhaps it would be best to just let it go.”

His tweet prompted many Twitter users to call out the timing of his departure and come to Nu’s defence, one of which wrote: “You opened your computer, logged into an app, typed out your opinion that a woman was not beautiful (when no one had asked you), and then complained when people said you were an a**hole. Seems to me you just pretty much nailed the entire twitter experience.”

Nu joined Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, and Ciara as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s faces for the 2022 edition.

Many fans congratulated Nu, as she made history as the first Asian-American plus-sized model to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She also celebrated this milestone on her Instagram.

“I have not been able to sleep, breathe or think straight since I found out. I never dreamt of this because I didn’t know that I could,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart @mj_day and @si_swimsuit family for believing in me. I’m so honoured to make history with you.”