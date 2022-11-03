Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are currently freaking out after Zac Efron was spotted with a new hairstyle while filming his upcoming movie The Iron Claw.

Photos of the 35-year-old actor on set went viral on Twitter on Monday. In the images, Efron could be seen walking in a grey tank top, blue denim shorts, and a pair of flip flops. He also appeared to be wearing a brown wig, which included short bangs in front of his face and wavy hair that fell over his ears.

On social media, fans were quick to express their feelings for Efron’s new hairstyle.

“Guys I’m screaming wtf is this hair cut on Zac Efron omg,” one wrote.

“Someone needs to explain to me what’s going on with Zac Efron’s hair,” another added.

For the A24 film, Efron transformed his hair to portray pro-wrestler Kevin Von Erich, son of famous professional wrestler Fritz Von Erich.

“I know Zac Efron is supposed to play Kevin Von Erich but he looks like a little lad who likes berries and cream,” one person tweeted.

“Not Zac Efron becoming Lord Farquaad’s lost brother,” another wrote.

Despite the critics, many people defended the hairstyle and noted that the point of it was to show what Von Erich really looked like.

“The unmitigated accuracy of the hair on Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich is something to marvel at. Like... YES. KVE’s hair has this unique look and I don’t even know how to begin to describe it,” one person wrote. “Yet they somehow nailed it. Amazing.”

“Everyone makes fun of Zac Efron’s hair, but that’s literally what these guys’ hair looked like he’s playing in the movie lol,” another Twitter user added.

This isn’t the first time that Efron’s physical appearance has sparked a response on social media. In April 2021, when he appeared in an Earth Day special with Bill Nye, fans quickly questioned The Greatest Showman star’s face and if his newly pronounced jaw was a result of cosmetic surgery.

During an interview with Men’s Health in September, Efron addressed those viral rumours and explained that the change in his face was from when he accidentally shattered his jaw while running around his house. He said that he received some physical therapy after the injury.

Efron also acknowledged that his masseter muscles changed during his physical therapy, explaining: “The masseters just grew. They just got really, really big.”

The Baywatch star said he avoided the online rumours about his face by leaning away from using social media.

“If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do,” the High School Musical star added. “I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”