Zac Efron hospitalized after swimming incident in Ibiza

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Zac Efron has been hospitalized in Ibiza after a swimming incident.

A representative for the 36-year-old actor told TMZ on Saturday that he had a “minor swimming incident” at a villa on the island. Following the incident on August 2, he was taken to hospital as a precautionary meassure.

Efron’s representative told the publication that he was released from hospital on Saturday, and was doing fine. A source later told TMZ that two people working at the villa found Efron in the swimming pool and pulled him out.

The Independent has contacted representative for Efron for comment.

The High School Musical alum has been traveling through Europe this summer. During Martin Garrix’s concert in Ibiza on August 1, fans revealed on X that the DJ brought his close friend, Efron, onto the stage. On July 25, Efron attended the “Prelude To The Olympics” event at the Foundation Louis Vuitton in Paris, France.

Efron has yet to publicly address his swimming incident or trip to Ibiza on social media. His latest Instagram post was on July 31, when he gave a sweet shoutout to Simone Biles at the Paris 2024 Olympics. “So incredibly proud of you,” he wrote in his post.

Efron shared three different videos on Instagram in June to advertise his new movie, A Family Affair, which he stars in with Nicole Kidman and Joey King.

open image in gallery Zac Efron on stage at the 49th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award on April 27 in Hollywood ( Getty Images for Warner Bros. Di )

Efron has also previously spoken out about his physical health, revealing in 2022 that the changes to the shape of his jaw – which went viral on social media at the time – were actually the result of an injury. In an interview with Men’s Health, he explained that the change to his face was due to an accident.

According to Efron, he shattered his jaw when he slipped while running through his house in socks. The fall, which resulted in him smashing his chin against the granite corner of a fountain, knocked him out. He told the outlet that when he woke up, his “chin bone was hanging off his face.”

As a result of the injury, Efron said muscles inside his jaw and face had to work harder to compensate. He has been working with a specialist and doing physical therapy.

However, according to the Ironclaw star, when he decided to take some time off from his physical therapy, his masseter muscles, which are used for chewing, “just grew” and “got really, really big.”