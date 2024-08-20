Zara pulls children’s T-shirt after complaints it was sexually ‘suggestive’

Support truly

Zara has pulled a children’s T-shirt from sale, after mothers on TikTok called it out for being sexually “suggestive”.

The white T-shirt reads “the perfect snack” and “the strawberry: a small burst of sweet joy”. On the back are two halves of a strawberry, one from inside and one from the outside with a caption that reads “take a bite” and “a burst of sweet delight, making it the perfect summer snack” and “the strawberry: a small burst of joy”.

A “snack” is a term informally used to describe a person who is sexually attractive, according to Oxford Languages.

TikToker Laura Wilson came across the item while browsing the store at the Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent on Saturday 10 August.

“I am not one to be overly sensitive about clothing, and this was in the girl’s section. Just wait till you see what’s on the back. If you have bought this for your child, you need serious words with yourself, in my opinion.

“I’m so shocked. ‘Take a bite,’ is it just me? Or is this just not OK? I would never have my girls in this T-shirt.”

She went on to explain why she thought the garment was inappropriate for children.

“It’s very suggestive. This T-shirt was for a six to seven-year-old and I don’t think this is OK,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

“Where it says, ‘The perfect snack,’ this is very suggestive. You say, ‘That’s a snack,’ and that is quite suggestive of an attraction. That’s how I took it anyway.

open image in gallery Zara has pulled the controversial garment from its stores and online ( TikTok/Chaos.To.Sanity )

“There are some people just saying that it is just strawberries and just talking about strawberries but the language on the top, I would never have my daughter walking around with ‘take a bite’ on the back of her T-shirt.

“The majority are in full agreement that the T-shirt is very suggestive, vile and grim and not appropriate for a child.”

Others were left confused as they commented: “I don’t understand what’s wrong?”

Wilson hit back: “Are you a parent of little girls?”

Another commented: “It’s literally just a strawberry.”

“The perfect snack’ and ‘take a bite’... is not just a strawberry. It’s extremely suggestive for a child to wear,” the TikToker rebutted.

A Zara spokesperson said: “There was no intention for the use of the word ‘snack’ on this T-shirt to imply anything other than the traditional meaning of the word, as evidenced by the image of a strawberry on the garment.

“However, we now understand that some individuals have interpreted the term differently.

“Therefore, we have removed the T-shirt from stores and our website and we apologise for any misunderstanding or offence caused.”

in response to the T-shirt being pulled, Wilson commented: “So they should!!! it is unnecessary language for a kids T-shirt!”

She continued: “I didn’t reach out to Zara as I thought for a second I might be overthinking it and being an overprotective person, and maybe I’m too overprotective, but I’ve seen things online on T-shirts before and not seen the problem.”