Zayn Malik sports pink hair in rare Instagram selfie

Malik has previously dyed his hair icy blue, lavender, and green

Maanya Sachdeva
Thursday 28 July 2022 13:17
Zayn Malik celebrates birthday

Zayn Malik has debuted a new look on Instagram.

The former One Direction star, 29, posted a selfie late Wednesday night (27 July) in which he can be seen sporting pink hair.

The Grammy winner is wearing a white vest in the picture, with his multiple tattoos on display.

His fans were quick to declare that they “love” the new look, with one person writing “Lord have mercy” in the comments section.

“I mean slay,” another commented, with a third fan announcing him as “the most handsome man ever”.

Before his pink-haired selfie, Malik had posted about his latest collaboration with sustainable sunglasses brand Arnette on Tuesday (26 July). In the promotional video, Malik’s hair is black – its natural colour – and unstyled.

The singer, who switches up his hairdo every so often, has previously dyed his hair blonde, green, icy blue, and lavender.

After dating on and off for six years, Malik and model Gigi Hadid broke up in October last year, after rumours emerged of an alleged altercation between Malik and Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, on 29 September 2021.

Malik vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ at the time, and “declined” to give any further details about the incident “for the sake of my daughter”.

Malik and Hadid currently co-parent their daughter Khai, who was born in September 2020.

