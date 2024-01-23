Zayn Malik says his ‘foot is fine’ after it was run over by car in Paris

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zayn Malik says his “foot is fine” after it was run over by a car in Paris.

The 31-year-old “Pillowtalk” singer shared an Instagram post with his followers after a video went viral on social media showing that a car had run over his foot in Paris while he was being swarmed by fans. The singer had been attending Kenzo’s Fall/Winter 2024 event at Paris Fashion Week when the incident occurred.

“@kenzo @nigo Thanks for a great show,” Malik wrote on Instagram, adding: “My foot is fine!! Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes.”

The post included photos of him with a quiff that reminded many of his One Direction days, an image from the front row of the runway show as well as a photo of the white Kenzo sneakers in question that featured some brand new black scuff marks.

The “Love Like This” singer rarely makes public appearances but has been gradually stepping back into the limelight amid promoting his latest single and as the chief creative officer and co-owner of alcohol-free drink brand Mixoloshe. In December 2023, he joined forces with Pakistani band AUR for the single “Tu hai kahan,” a remake of the group’s 2023 hit song in which he sings in Urdu.

The former One Direction member has largely been devoting his time to raising his 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. In a rare 2023 interview with Call Her Daddy, the singer opened up about the beauty of fatherhood and the example he hopes to set for his daughter by conquering his fears and anxieties.

He explained to host Alex Cooper that he stayed away from the spotlight after the group’s massive global success because he felt like he and his bandmates were “so overexposed” at the time. “That’s why I took the time that I have to, like, not even necessarily do interviews,” Malik said.

“Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her,” he said. “That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, ‘My dad’s doing this.’”

He added that Khai has also brought out his soft side. “I keep being told I’m telling dad jokes,” the singer admitted. “And I’m leaning into it. I’m just like, ‘It’s OK. It’s cool.’”

In September 2020, Hadid and Malik reportedly welcomed their daughter via a home birth. At the time, Malik posted on Twitter, now known as X, about their happy news. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik wrote on the platform. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”