Childhood video resurfaces of Jenna Ortega giving her views on Zendaya

A sweet interview of a young Jenna Ortega praising Zendaya has resurfaced ahead of this year’s SAG Awards.

In the interview, which has been shared on Twitter, Ortega explained why she admired and “looked up to” the Shake It Up star.

“She’s such a great role model for young girls,” the former child actor said. “She works hard and she just seems incredibly sweet.”

Ortega, who also starred in a Disney Channel show, Stuck in the Middle, went on to explain how kind Zendaya was to her when they met.

“I’ve actually met her before and she was sweet to me,” she continued. “I’ve only heard nice things about her. And she’s awesome, I love her.”

This isn’t the first time that Ortega has praised the Euphoria star. In 2018, she spoke about her famous friends during an interview with Just Jared Jr. When asked if she could pick a third star to be her close friend, she said she’d “choose Zendaya”.

“She’s funny, cool, and a really good role model. I would wanna have a sleepover at her house, it looks dope! We could dance, eat ice cream, ya know. All the fun stuff,” Ortega said at the time.

At Sunday’s awards ceremony, both of the stars will be appearing on stage as presenters.

They are also both up for their own awards, as Ortega is nominated for Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in Wednesday and Zendaya is nominated for Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria.

On the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Ortega posed in a black strapless gown, with a deep v-neckline. She completed the look with black heels and a silver necklace.

Meanwhile, Zendaya chose a pale pink strapless gown adorned with satin roses. She paired the look with a diamond statement choker necklace, bracelet, and black nails, while she wore her hair in her newly debuted short hairstyle. Her outfit was met with praise from her fans on Twitter, with many declaring her look their favourite of the night.