Tom Holland shared a sweet reaction to girlfriend Zendaya’s appearance at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, prompting praise from the couple’s fans.

The 26-year-old actor was marking her first return to the red carpet after the Emmy Awards last year. She wore a black and green strapless Versace dress, with a slit and deep neckline. She also sported a shorter haircut with a classic curled bob.

In the comments of Zendaya’s Instagram post on the event, her actor boyfriend shared a sweet reaction of three heart emojis. Fans were then quick to post their response to Holland’s remark and praise the couple.

“AWWWW,” one wrote, while another fan added, “You two are my favourite people ever.”

A third told the actor: “You’re so damn lucky man.”

Other people agreed with the Uncharted star’s sentiment, one of which said: “She’s stunning though so I get where you’re coming from.”

Many celebrities applauded Zendaya’s look in the comments, with Gigi Hadid writing: “Insaaaanity,” and SZA adding: “STUNNINGGGGGGGG MY GOODNESS,” along with two red heart emojis.”

Chrissy Teigen also shared an Instagram video of Zendaya at the awards show and praised her haircut. In the caption of her Instagram Story, the model wrote: “All the girls bout to do this cut (me!!!).”

Zendaya wore a second look to the awards show - an all white floor-length skirt with a matching bra top by Prada.

In addition to being a presenter at the event, she was up for the Entertainer of the Year award, which went to Angela Bassett, and the Outstanding Actress in a Drama, which also went to Bassett.