Zendaya reveals her virgo tendencies: ‘I hate not being in control’

Zendaya has revealed she “hates” not being in control as she opens up about her virgo tendencies.

In a new interview with W magazine, in which she discussed her role in science-fiction film Dune, the 25-year-old confessed that spontaneity is “difficult” for her.

“As a virgo, I hate not being in control of things, and spontaneity is difficult for me in real life,” she said, adding that her acting career gives her a respite from her natural tendencies.

“It’s funny, because that’s why I love acting so much. It’s the one space in which I can feel safe being spontaneous, because I’m not myself; I’m someone else. There are no consequences.”

Given Zendaya’s many accolades – she won an Emmy in 2020 for her role in Euphoria, was named the CFDA’s Fashion Icon of 2021, and has six Teen Choice awards under her belt – it’s no surprise that she has a knack for meticulous planning and organisation.

It’s not the first time Zendaya has admitted to needing to be in control.

In an interview with Heart ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya and her co-star and boyfriend, Tom Holland, discussed their respective cooking skills.

After poking fun at Holland’s failed attempt at cooking a lamb shank, Zendaya said she thinks the couple does a “good job” cooking together before Holland interjected: “But no, we can’t, we can’t cook together.

“Either one of us has to cook. It’s either Zendaya’s cooking or I’m cooking. Because Zendaya, every time she cooks, she comes millimeters from chopping not just her fingers off, but her hands off,” he said.

Finishing each other’s sentences, the pair went on to explain that they are both “a bit controlling in the kitchen”.

“I like to do it my way. He likes to do it his way,” Zendaya said. “So, it’s better if just one of us does it.”