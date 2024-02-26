Zendaya fawns over boyfriend Tom Holland’s ‘natural gift’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zendaya specified another characteristic she loves about Tom Holland – his “natural gift.”

The Dune star obsessed over her boyfriend during a video with BuzzFeed published on 21 February. In the outlet’s famed puppy interview segment, Zendaya opened up about the specific attribute Holland has that she appreciates and loves.

When asked who she thought had the most “rizz” out of the Dune: Part Two cast, she answered: “Me. Hello?”

The 27-year-old actress laughed before admitting she wasn’t sure what to say.

“Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody’s kind of got their own,” she continued. Rather than referencing one of her co-stars, Zendaya used the Spider-Man lead as her example.

“I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland,” the former Disney Channel star noted. “I’m more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell.”

“But he’s great at just talking to people and getting to know people. You see him and talk shows and stuff like that. He’s just naturally very good at that,” she went on to say. “Whereas for me, I’ve definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got that natural gift.”

What was meant to be a moment to honour her Dune colleagues turned into a sweet tribute to her boyfriend, and fans loved it.

Commenters on Instagram wrote messages to convey their adoration for the pair and the way they talk about each other.

“I love how they talk about each other. It’s so cuteee,” one enamoured fan said, while another added: “Haha Z bringing Tom up unprompted in interviews I love how down bad both of them are for each other lol.”

A third proclaimed: “Awww they’re so adorable, I love their love.”

Meanwhile, one Instagram user quipped: “Not the pivot to ‘my man, my man, my man’.”

The two stars were first introduced on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. And while their on-screen chemistry was evident, they didn’t confirm their real-life relationship until 2021.

Over a month ago, fans were concerned that the duo had gone their separate ways after Zendaya unfollowed everyone on Instagram. However, the rumours were put to rest when they were caught out in London together on 15 February after the premiere of Zendaya’s new film.

Photos circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, pictured Holland holding the Euphoria actress’s hand outside the after-party.