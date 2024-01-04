Zendaya unfollows everyone on Instagram including boyfriend Tom Holland

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zendaya has made some changes to her social media account, including unfollowing her boyfriend, Tom Holland.

As of 4 January 2024, the 27-year-old actor doesn’t have anyone included in the list of people she follows on Instagram. Along with clearing her friends and colleagues out of her “following” list, she also no longer follows her boyfriend, who she notably met while working on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, which came out in 2017.

On Instagram, Holland is currently still following 315 users, including his girlfriend, as of 4 January.

Although Zendaya hasn’t addressed her decision to do the social media cleanse, it comes as she’s been advertising some of her newest films. More specifically, on her Instagram two days ago, she shared a photo of herself in the poster of her new movie, The Challengers.

“Challengers April 26th,” she wrote, referring to the film’s release date. “Wishing you all the most beautiful new year.”

The poster features the Euphoria star at the front, with the reflection of her purple sunglasses showcasing two of her two co-stars – Mike Fast and Josh O’Connor – playing a game on a tennis court.

In the movie, Zendaya stars as a tennis coach for her husband, as he’s preparing for a match against her character’s former partner. The film was previously set to come out in September 2023, but the release date was pushed back due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which didn’t end until November 2023.

Zendaya’s change to her Instagram also comes as she’s been promoting another one of her new films, Dune: Part 2. While the film was initially set to come out in November 2023, the release date was also pushed to 1 March 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Over the years, the Disney Channel alum has also been vocal about her feelings towards social media. During an interview with People in 2021, she shared that there have been points where she avoided posting on social media for the sake of her mental health.

“Being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much," she said at the time. "[My fans] want me to ... be happy and exist beyond social media.”

She also shared her advice to those who have mixed feelings about social media, adding: “Take the time that you need. And don’t compare yourself to anyone else."

Last year, Zendaya also took to her Instagram account to dispel some rumours about her relationship with Holland. More specifically, when the Emmy Award-winner published a selfie – exposing what appeared to be a pearl ring with a studded band on her finger – viewers were quick to guess the two Hollywood stars were getting hitched.

However, in September 2023, Zendaya silenced that speculation. “I can’t post anything, you guys,” she said in since-removed Instagram video. “I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously.”

“You think that’s how I would drop the news? You think, like, what,” the Dune actor quipped.

In a follow-up post, she shared a full-body picture, which featured a Golden State Warriors hat and the ring reflected in the body of a car. Her caption read: “Let me just put the full body back so y’all can relax lmao.”

Zendaya and Holland first sparked rumours that they were dating in 2017, after starring in Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, they didn’t confirm their romance until July 2021, when photos of them kissing in a car were published. Since then, the pair have opted to keep their relationship under wraps, aside from the occasional public outings together and sweet tributes to each other on social media.

Shortly before shutting down the engagement rumours in September, Zendaya also opened up about the lack of privacy she’s had in her personal life, especially during her relationship. During an interview with Elle in August 2023, she said that while she appreciated the love and interest from her fanbase, she’s adopted a “you get what you get mentality” in terms of divulging specifics about her relationships.

“I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share,” she explained “It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”