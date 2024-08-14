Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Zoë Kravitz has expressed her regret over which parent she decided to live with following their divorce.

The Batman star’s famous parents, actor Lisa Bonet and Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz, were married from 1987 to 1993. When the former couple filed for divorce, Kravitz made the decision to live with her father – a decision she grew up to regret, according to an interview with Esquire published on August 14.

“I think it was very hurtful that I moved away from her to be with my dad and my dad wasn’t even there,” she told the outlet. “I just wish I had been able to appreciate what she was doing for me.”

“She was so focused on preserving my innocence. My creativity. Because she knew what the world is — that you don’t get that back,” Kravitz added, mentioning that she now understands her mother’s point of view.

Elsewhere during the interview, the Blink Twice director explained that she had to be careful growing up with two famous parents, especially when someone would try to use either of them for their fame. “I can smell [other people’s true intentions out] out pretty quickly. I had to when I was a kid, because he [Lenny Kravitz] didn’t,” she said. “He’s really trusting, and it’s sweet, but I can tell exactly what someone wants.”

open image in gallery Zoë Kravitz poses with famous parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, in 2016 ( Getty Images )

Earlier this year, Lenny spoke about how he and Bonet were able to successfully co-parent their daughter following their divorce. “I’m very proud of not only how Zoë came out, but how we did it,” he told People in February. “We did it without lawyers and all that madness. We did it as a family, with love.”

The “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over” singer explained that arranging custody was never a problem between the former couple, because figuring out who their daughter should live with “flowed naturally.”

“She had her years of living with her mom, and then when she was 11, she moved in with me up until she went to college, and it worked out,” Lenny recalled.

When it came to co-parenting with his ex-wife, Kravitz aptly referenced his debut album. “We did it with understanding and being able to handle our own business without getting others involved. That is what ‘Let Love Rule’ is,” he explained. “It’s when you remove ego and all of the other elements and do what you’re supposed to do.”

Their amicable relationship wasn’t achieved immediately, however, as Lenny noted that it “took time,” adding: “But we wanted to have that and to this day we still do.”