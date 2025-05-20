29% of wedding guests say ‘I don’t’ to ceremonies overseas, survey finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly three in 10 (29%) people have declined invites to marriage ceremonies being held abroad in the past three years, a survey has found.

The average cost of attending a wedding held overseas was put at nearly £2,000 by credit information firm Experian, which commissioned the research.

Those who declined invites for weddings abroad had done so for various reasons, with some saying they could not afford to take time off work, the journey was too far, or that they were unable to afford the transport and accommodation costs.

Some said they did not know the couple well enough to justify the cost while others said they had received too many invites to weddings being held abroad recently, according to the survey carried out by Censuswide among 2,000 people across the UK in May.

Researchers also surveyed those who had attended overseas weddings, with the average cost put at £1,956, and travel, accommodation, outfits and gifts taking up the biggest chunks of guests’ budgets.

John Webb, a consumer expert at Experian, said: “Attending a wedding abroad can be a magical experience and a great opportunity to explore somewhere new. But it’s important to be mindful – costs can add up quickly.”

He suggested: “If you’re worried about the financial side of attending, don’t be afraid to talk to the couple. They’ll want you there but not at the expense of your financial wellbeing – so it’s always worth having an honest conversation.”