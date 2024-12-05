75% of young people ‘fear money worries will mean anxious family Christmas’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Three-quarters (75%) of children and young adults aged 11 to 21 years old feel Christmas will be an anxious time for their parents and other family members because of money worries, according to a charity.

Nearly seven in 10 (69%) think it is likely their parents will have to sacrifice something important or special for themselves over the Christmas holidays to make sure they receive presents, a survey for Action for Children found.

More than a third (35%) think their family will be worse off financially this Christmas compared with last year and around a fifth (21%) worry that their parents will not have enough money to pay household bills.

We've seen children without a bed sleeping on the floor with just blankets, and families phoning us in tears because they have no money to feed their children Paul Carberry, Action for Children

Many young people were also concerned about the hardship facing others they know in their school or peer group with a third (33%) worried about a family they know who would not be able to afford Christmas presents.

Paul Carberry, chief executive at Action for Children, which has launched an annual Secret Santa campaign, said: “Our frontline workers are supporting children every day: we’ve seen children without a bed sleeping on the floor with just blankets, and families phoning us in tears because they have no money to feed their children. It’s relentless, and it doesn’t stop because it’s Christmas.”

More than 2,900 people aged 11 to 21 were surveyed across the UK by Savanta in October and November.