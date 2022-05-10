Access to cash protected and scam victims to be helped under new law

People will continue to be able to easily access their cash and scam victims will be better protected under measures promised in the Financial Services and Markets Bill.

The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) will be able to require banks to reimburse authorised push payment (APP) scam losses, totalling hundreds of millions of pounds each year, under the legislation.

This could help ensure that more people who are tricked into transferring money to a fraudster are reimbursed.

There has been an explosion of such cases in recent years, with scammers often posing as officials working for banks, the police or HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to dupe their victims.

Currently, many banks have signed up to a voluntary reimbursement code, but there have been concerns about it being applied inconsistently.

We know that access to cash is still vital for many people, especially those in vulnerable groups Economic secretary to the Treasury John Glen

Ensuring that people can still access their cash with ease is one of the Bill’s main elements.

Economic secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, said: “We know that access to cash is still vital for many people, especially those in vulnerable groups. We promised we would protect it and through this Bill we are delivering on that promise.

“We are also sticking up for victims of financial scams that can have a devastating impact, by ensuring the regulator can act to make banks reimburse people who have lost money through no fault of their own.”

The move to protect the future of cash in law follows fears raised by consumer campaigners that “cash deserts” are being created, particularly in deprived and rural areas, as bank branches shut down or reduce their opening hours.

Around 5.4 million adults are thought to rely on cash to a very great or great extent in their daily lives.

The move, outlined in the Queen’s Speech, comes at a time when more people may turn to physical cash to help them stick to a budget, as prices surge.

According to the Post Office, £12 billion was deposited and withdrawn over its counters in the first four months of 2022.

The Post Office has an agreement with many banks that enables people to do their day-to-day banking over its counters.

Consumer group Which? recently found just over half (52%) of regular cash users say it helps them to keep track of their spending – and a fifth (20%) of people who do not use banknotes and coins regularly said they would start using cash if the cost-of-living crisis worsens.

More than a third (34%) of people whose annual income was lower than £20,000 found cash, on its own or alongside other payment methods, easiest to budget with.

As people try to manage on tighter budgets, communities are seeing their access to cash dwindle, Which? said last week, with 4,685 bank branches closing since 2015, and 12,178 free-to-use ATMs vanishing since 2018.

Industry initiatives have been taking place to help maintain access to cash, such as cashback in shops and banking hubs where facilities are shared.

The Bill, which will apply across the UK, will also help to protect people from scams, with additional protections for those investing or using financial products. More details will be set out when the Bill is formally introduced.

It will sit alongside the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill, which will clamp down on money laundering and create powers to more quickly and easily seize and recover cryptoassets, which may be used in ransomware payments.

We look forward to working with the Government and Parliament on the development of the detailed proposals in both Bills David Postings, UK Finance

David Postings, chief executive of UK Finance, said: “We strongly welcome the announcement in the Queen’s Speech that the Government will bring forward a Financial Services Bill and a further Economic Crime Bill, which we see as two key pieces of legislation for financial services.

“The Financial Service Bill provides the opportunity to tailor the UK’s regulatory framework and so create a more competitive financial services sector post-Brexit, supporting jobs and investment across the country.

“The Economic Crime Bill will be critical in helping to address money laundering and the growth in fraud and scams, which are now the most prevalent type of crime in the UK.

“This Bill should focus on measures that prevent fraud happening in the first place and provide greater enforcement powers to tackle those who commit economic crime.

“We look forward to working with the Government and Parliament on the development of the detailed proposals in both Bills.”